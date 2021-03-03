The Diboll Lumberjacks and Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns battled to a 1-1 after eight innings in non-district baseball action Monday night.
Ty Roman pitched 61/3 innings for Diboll, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
