The Diboll Lumberjacks and Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns battled to a 1-1 after eight innings in non-district baseball action Monday night.

Ty Roman pitched 61/3 innings for Diboll, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.