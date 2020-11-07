DIBOLL — The Diboll Lumberjacks used five straight wins to give themselves a chance for back-to-back district titles. Coldspring had other plans as Contavious Parker-Harden ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 60 yards as the Trojans claimed the district title with a 20-12 victory.
Rey Arellano led the way for the Lumberjacks with 105 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions on 6-of-13 passing.
