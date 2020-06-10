Today’s high school baseball players have a wide range of favorite MLB stars. Some of the common answers include Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts.
Hudson’s Trace Lucas takes it back a bit farther as his all-time favorite is New York Yankees’ legend Yogi Berra. The Hall of Famer was even better known for his quotes than for his spectacular play on the field.
And as a baseball player who likes to make people laugh, he was a natural fit for a favorite player.
None of Berra’s all-time quotes could do a better job of summing up Lucas’ senior year.
“The future ain’t what it used to be.”
Just hours before Hudson’s season was put on hold, Lucas and the Hornets wrapped up a solid performance at the Pete Runnels tournament with a 2-1 win over Lufkin.
They followed that win by playing the waiting game before being told the season was officially canceled.
Instead of going after a playoff spot and a postseason run, Hudson saw its season end while most of the players were still at their homes. It certainly wasn’t the future they had envisioned.
It was also a tough pill to swallow for Lucas, who had become one of the centerpieces for a talented Hudson team.
“That was the only part I was really upset about missing for my senior year,” Lucas said. “I wasn’t too upset about missing senior prom and things like that because I’m not the type of person to go to all that type of stuff anyway. But baseball was hard to deal with. It’s gotten a little easier since then.”
While the end of the season was a tough one, it couldn’t dull the spotlight of what Lucas was able to accomplish for the Hornets.
As a senior, Lucas had played an even bigger role on the Hornets, which Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said couldn’t be overstated.
“He was the backbone of the team,” Kimble said. “He was a silent leader and we’re going to miss his leadership.”
This past season, Lucas was the first baseman, a position where he made himself at home despite his knock on his own athletic abilities.
“I’m 6-3 and a little awkward,” Lucas said. “I like it because I don’t have to move around a lot. They moved me to first base from catcher because I was one of the best at picking the ball on the team. I’d been working at it and getting better. From an outsider’s perspective, it seems easy, but a lot goes into it.”
As much work as he put in on the defensive side, he said he still thinks one of the toughest aspects of any sport is at the plate.
“Hitting a 90 mph fast ball with a round bat is the toughest part of the game,” Lucas said. “I have to work in and out of practice and have them increase the speed little by little. You’ve got to be a pretty good guesser too.”
While the on-field aspect of the game isn’t an easy one, the off-the-field chemistry was one the Hornets thrived on.
That came as no surprise for players who had shared the same dugout since long before their time on the Hudson varsity.
“I’d been playing on teams with Aaron (Dickerson) and Ben (Penn) for a long time. With a lot of the other guys, we’d played together since before high school. We had some great gameday traditions. More than anything, I’ll miss that sense of family we had.”
After the cancellation of the season, they got somewhat of a goodbye with the team reunited for at least one more night.
“We had a pool party, and Mrs. Penn put together a slideshow for us,” Lucas said. “They had pictures from when we were little, all the way up to now. That was really fun watching that and I think gave me a pleasure I didn’t think I needed.”
Now that his time at Hudson is done, he hopes his days on the baseball field aren’t. He’ll be headed to Texas A&M to study mechanical engineering while also joining the Corps of Cadets.
While there, he’ll get the chance to play baseball there against teams from other schools.
“Some people here think I’m going to play for A&M, but I’m not,” Lucas said. “They have their own team to play against other types of schools. It’s like in high school or college where you have to go try out. They’re not allowed to give scholarships, but it’s a chance for me to keep playing baseball.”
That means that while on his next journey at Texas A&M, he can take another Berra quote toward the next step of his already impressive baseball career.
“It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.