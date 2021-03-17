HUDSON — Diboll’s Skyler Martin drove in two of her team’s three runs, and Kayla Palomino pitched a complete-game shutout in the circle to lead the Lady Jacks to a 3-0 win over Hudson’s Lady Hornets Tuesday night in Hudson.
Martin launched a no-doubt two-out blast in the top of the first inning to stake the Lady Jacks to a 1-0 lead. In the third, Hailey Fuentes rounded the bags to reach third on a three-base error, scoring ahead of Palomino’s RBI groundout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.