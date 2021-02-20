It will be a rare busy Saturday afternoon of playoff basketball as teams come back from an unexpected break with games today.
On the boys side, Diboll and Huntington will be in action. Meanwhile, on the girls side, Central, Huntington and Zavalla are all in action.
Lufkin’s teams elected to postpone their games until Monday. Pineywoods Community Academy postponed its game until Tuesday.
Following is a list of games set for today.
Diboll Lumberjacks vs. Anahuac, 1 p.m., Cleveland High School — The back-to-back district-champion Lumberjacks are looking for another deep playoff run after making the regional finals last year.
They’ll start their playoff run against Anahuac, the fourth-place team from District 22-3A.
The winner of today’s game advances to the area round to face the East Bernard/Tarkington winner.
Hudson Hornets vs. Waco Connally, 3 p.m. Centerville High School — The Hornets finished strong in wrapping up a playoff spot before taking down district champion Carthage in the regular season finale. The winner of today’s game advances to the area round where they will play the winner of the game between the 19-4A champion and Smithville.
Central Lady Bulldogs vs. East Bernard, 4 p.m., College Station High School — The Lady Bulldogs have already wrapped up a district and bi-district title ahead of today’s matchup.
The winner of today’s game advances to the regional quarterfinals to take on the Woodville/Boling winner.
Huntington Devilettes vs. Hitchcock, 2 p.m., Conroe Grand Oaks High School — The Devilettes spent most of the season ranked among the Top 25 teams in the state before eventually finishing as district runner-up. Following a 43-28 win over Buna, Huntington is ready for its next test.
Hitchcock won the District 24-3A title before a 79-51 win over Hardin.
The winner of today’s game advances to face the Anderson-Shiro/Pineywoods Community Academy winner.
Zavalla Lady Eagles vs. Abbott, noon, Slocum High School — After a 40-28 win over Laneville, the Lady Eagles will face District 25-A champion Abbott, which had a first-round bye.
The winner of today’s game advances to face the Neches/Coolidge winner.
Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves vs. Anderson-Shiro, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Crockett High School — PCA will be looking to add to its historical season when it takes on District 23-3A champion Anderson-Shiro.
The Lady Wolves got their first playoff win with a 56-41 decision over Warren.
The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to face the Hitchcock/Huntington winner.
