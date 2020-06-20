The anticipated release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine means another high school season is just around the corner. At least that is what the current plan is.
The annual release brings about more high expectations for the Lufkin Panthers, Diboll Lumberjacks, Alto Yellowjackets and Groveton Indians, who are each ranked among the Top 25 teams in the state in their respective classifications.
Lufkin is the No. 11 team in Class 5A DI, while Diboll is the No. 16 team in Class 3A DI.
The Panthers have another talented group of players, mixed with several newcomers, that will ultimately tell the success of the 2020 season.
Lufkin is the preseason pick to win its third straight district championship. The Panthers are picked first in District 8-5A DI, ahead of College Station, which checks in as the No. 16 team in the state.
Magnolia is picked third, while district newcomer New Caney is picked to take the fourth and final playoff spot.
The district is rounded out by Magnolia West, New Caney Porter, Waller, Conroe Caney Creek and Cleveland.
Lufkin’s Jordan Moore was selected as the district’s preseason player of the year. He is coming off a junior season in which he threw for 2,894 yards and 25 touchdowns on 186-of-280 passing with three interceptions. He also ran for nine touchdowns.
Moore is also one of three Lufkin players who were named to Texas’ Top 300 players list. He was included in the “Best of the Rest” quarterbacks in the state.
Moore has drawn Division I interest, including an offer from Hawaii.
Two other Panthers were also included among the state’s best 300 players as running back Caleb Berry and wide receiver Kelton Wright were recognized.
Berry has gotten offers from Nebraska, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Houston, Washington, Washington State, Nevada and several others.
He battled through an injury-plagued junior season to finish with 820 yards and 13 touchdowns on 127 carries.
Berry was listed among the Top 25 running backs in the state.
Wright is the leading returning receiver for the Panthers after a season in which he caught 40 passes for 704 yards and six touchdowns. He was listed among the “Best of the Rest” wide receivers in the state.
Those are three of the six returning starters on the offensive side of the ball, which should be ready for another big season. Other offensive players to watch included OL Trent Mosby and WR A.J. Montgomery.
Lufkin is also returning five starters on defense, including Wilburn Smallwood, who recently committed to Nevada. Other players to watch on defense included DE Bryce Owens, DL Tre’vaun Jenkins and DB Julian Diaz.
College Station’s Bubba Carter was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the district.
Lufkin finished just outside the Top 10 in the state rankings.
Perennial powerhouse Denton Ryan was No. 1, followed by Frisco Lone Star, Longview, Highland Park, Lancaster, Manvel, Richmond Foster, Cedar Park, Red Oak and Amarillo Tascosa.
In Class 3A DI, Texas Football is expecting another big season from Diboll despite massive losses on both sides of the ball. The Lumberjacks were an 11-1 team last season that spent most of the year in the Top 10.
However, they are still picked to win District 9-3A DI. They are followed by Crockett, Coldspring, Elkhart, Huntington, Palestine Westwood and Trinity.
Diboll’s Jeremiah Gums is the preseason Defensive Player of the Year after earning all-state honors last season.Other players to watch include RB/DB Jaylon McMillan, LB Landon Dodge, DB Chris Teal, DB Kobe Clark, OL Quincy Coleman, QB Rey Arellano, WR Zach Phipps and OL/DL Bryon Poindexter.
The Red Devils, coming off a second straight playoff appearance, are expected to compete for one of the four playoff spots behind returning QB Garrett Chancellor.
The Red Devils are in their first season in Class 3A DI after dropping down from Class 4A DII.
John Kenny Flood is expecting a big season out of the backfield along with Jordan Payne at tight end.
The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs are picked to extend their playoff streak by finishing in fourth place in District 12-2A DII. Corrigan-Camden will be under the direction of head coach Brett Ratliff, who is taking over for Seven Armstrong.
Newton, which is the No. 5 team in the state, is picked to win the district, followed by Hemphill, Anderson-Shiro, Corrigan-Camden, New Waverly, Warren and Kountze.
At the Class 2A DI level, both Alto and Groveton are ranked in the state’s Top 25. Alto checks in at No. 14, while Groveton is No. 15.
The Yellowjackets are picked as the District 11-2A DI champion while Groveton is picked as the runner-up.
Alto carries those lofty expectations despite returning only two players on each side of the ball. The Yellowjackets were 11-1 last season, advancing to the area round of the playoffs after winning a district title.
Groveton has plenty of reason for optimism as it is coming off an 11-3 season in which it advanced to the regional finals.
Leading the way is Groveton running back Trenton Torregrossa, who is the Preseason Offensive MVP.
Alto and Groveton are followed in the preseason predictions by Grapeland, Centerville, Normangee and Jewett Leon.
In six-man football, Apple Springs is picked to finish in third place in Class 1A DII.
Calvert is picked as the district champion, followed by Oakwood, Apple Springs and Chester.
Several copies of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has been mailed out to subscribers. It will be available at local newsstands in the upcoming weeks.
