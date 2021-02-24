The Lufkin Lady Panthers' soccer team battled to a 1-1 regulation draw against the seventh-ranked Jacksonville Fightin’ Maidens before winning a shootout in District 16-5A soccer action on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers were able to build upon their first win of district action with one of their most impressive performances of the season against Jacksonville.
Skyla Valdez scored Lufkin’s goal in the final minute of the second half as the Lady Panthers forced a 1-1 tie after regulation.
According to District 16-5A rules, teams then go to a shootout with the winner getting an extra point in the standings.
Mia Lila, who was stellar throughout the night, came up with a nice save to give Lufkin a chance for the win.
Idalia Hernandez, Kylie Ridings and Rachel Bonnin converted their penalty kicks in the shootout for the win.
The Lady Panthers return to action on Thursday night when they host Tyler High.
