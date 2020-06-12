Finishing off a softball career for a state powerhouse, Sabrina Weathers has a long list of games and moments she can fondly remember. Even with a history of huge wins in big games, one of the most random ones stands above many of them.
“We’re at the Allen tournament, and none of the bigger teams knows who Pollok Central is,” Weathers said, referring to the school’s official name posted on brackets on a weekly basis. “We hung with almost all of them and beat some of them. I think by the time it was over, they knew who we were.”
That comparison doubles up when it comes to Weathers, who recently wrapped up a remarkable Central career. She was a first-team all-district selection in each of her first three seasons. Only a premature end to her senior season likely kept her from becoming a rare four-year honoree.
Even that impressive list of honors doesn’t come close to telling her true dominance at her position among her peers.
“She’s the only kid I’ve ever seen be unanimous all-district three straight years,” her head coach Kurtis Acosta said. “It probably would have been four. And by unanimous, I mean no one else was even nominated. Usually there will be at least one team that puts up another player when they see there’s only one player nominated, but nope. Every single year, the other teams would say ‘No way. She’s the best.’”
Weathers was one of a select group of Central players that started as a freshmen and never missed the playoffs. They spent plenty of time ranked among the top teams in the state and climbed as high as No. 3 this season.
She admits the transition from a wide-eyed freshman to a senior leader wasn’t always an easy one.
“When I came in as a freshman, I was scared just to come in and I didn’t even know where I would play,” Weathers said. “I tried not to let it show on my face. It was really helpful to have Coach (Shane) Tobias and Coach Acosta there to calm me down. Getting that experience early on really helped me out later.”
Weathers’ journey to becoming one of the top players in the Central program was filled with hard work. She started playing the game when she was 7 and never stopped. She admits to getting a major assist from her dad, Keith, who spent endless hours at the softball field with her.
Acosta said she was not an overnight success story.
“Her dad was an all-state player at Central for coach (Jack) Lee, so when we saw her coming up, we knew she’d be a good ballplayer,” Acosta said. “Boy, did we underestimate how good she’d end up being. Her ability to cover plays from left to right, in front of her and behind the bag in shallow left field is unreal.”
Acosta said Weathers almost developed an extra sense while she was on the field.
“She’s an extremely intelligent player,” Acosta said. “She and I even had a fake play we’d put on that worked nearly every time. All it took was a nod from me or a ‘here we go, Sab,’ and she knew exactly what I wanted. I’m going to miss her a lot.”
Like many top softball players, her game wasn’t simply constricted to the high school season. She also played for Impact Gold and Bad Attitude, teams that helped her refine her overall game.
“That really helped me a lot,” Weathers said. “I played everything but pitcher and catcher. I’d just see what position was open and go after it.”
While those days helped her immeasurably on the softball field, she said her bond with the Central softball team is one that won’t soon be forgotten.
“We were more of a family than just a softball team,” Weathers said. “I loved the girls and the coaches here.”
In a list of canceled high school events, the last part of her senior season on the softball season stood above the rest.
“It was really tough to take,” Weathers said. “I don’t think it really hit me until we were saying our goodbyes. In some ways, I still don’t think it’s hit me yet.”
Weathers’ next step following Central will be attending Angelina College in the upcoming semester.
Her adjustment to life after softball might be the toughest one for a softball player who went from a wide-eyed freshman to the best third baseman in the district.
“Softball has been my second life for several years,” Weathers said. “I love to go play when I’m stressed or need an escape. It’s going to be tough to be able to come back and watch them next year, but softball has been great to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.