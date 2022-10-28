Lufkin’s Courtnee Thornton (11) slams a spike over the net during a match against Kingwood Park. The Lady Pack completed its regular season with a perfect 10-0 record in district play and will face Longview in bi-district action on Monday.
Gary Stallard/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin’s Morgan Kier (2) tosses up a serve during a district match against Kingwood Park.
The Lufkin Lady Panther volleyball team closed out its home-court finale in hard-hitting style last week, beating Kingwood Park 25-15, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-18 at Panther Gymnasium.
Natalie Cox led the team in kills with 12, Bree Hodges cleaned the floor with 40 digs and Libby Flores provided 29 assists to her teammates. Courtnee Morgan stonewalled the other Panthers with five blocks, and Hodges added five aces to her night.
