The Lufkin Lady Panther volleyball team closed out its home-court finale in hard-hitting style last week, beating Kingwood Park 25-15, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-18 at Panther Gymnasium.

Natalie Cox led the team in kills with 12, Bree Hodges cleaned the floor with 40 digs and Libby Flores provided 29 assists to her teammates. Courtnee Morgan stonewalled the other Panthers with five blocks, and Hodges added five aces to her night.

