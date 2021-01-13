Hudson’s Hannah Burgess (25) glides in for a layup during Tuesday’s game with Rusk. The Lady Hornets won their first district game of the season, routing the Lady Eagles 81-19 in Hudson. Hudson’s boys followed with a 62-39 win.
Hudson’s Xaniel Alderman (11) takes off for a layup during Tuesday’s game against Rusk. The Hornets took a 62-39 win over the Eagles, and the Lady Hornets beat Rusk 81-19 for the sweep in Hudson.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Hudson’s Hannah Burgess (25) glides in for a layup during Tuesday’s game with Rusk. The Lady Hornets won their first district game of the season, routing the Lady Eagles 81-19 in Hudson. Hudson’s boys followed with a 62-39 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.