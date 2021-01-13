HUDSON — Hudson’s Lady Hornets on Tuesday earned their first district win in nearly two years, and they did so in highly impressive fashion.

The Lady Hornets erupted for a 24-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, held Rusk’s Lady Eagles to just three field goals the entire game and rolled to an 81-19 win at Hornet Gymnasium.

