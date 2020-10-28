Lufkin golf

The Lufkin Panthers won the Interscholastic tournament at the Old Brickyard Golf Club, which was held Oct. 22-23 in Ferris. Pictured are, from left, Wil Stafford, Nick Beck, Michael Rasmussen, Sammy Henson and Ian Bostwick.

 Contributed

The Lufkin Panthers’ golf team recently won the Interscholastic tournament at the Old Brickyard Golf Club in Ferris, which was held Oct. 22-23.

The team shot a season-best 305 on the final day for the win.

