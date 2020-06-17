A high school season unlike any other will see several area players go out with a bang as the East Texas Senior Softball All-Star Game will be held at Hudson High School on Thursday night.
The event features a team of 10 Angelina softball players facing a group of players outside the county in a final showcase for local youngsters.
It will also be one of the first organized high school sporting events after all UIL events were brought to a stop in March.
“Getting it all together was a lot different than any other year we’ve had it,” Central head coach Kurtis Acosta said. “First we had to wait to see if it would even be a possibility by the state standards. When the state gave the go ahead, then we could start putting it together.”
Angelina’s team consists of Diboll’s Ashtyn Alvarez, K.K. Rodriguez, Klarisa Mijares and Ellie Mann, Central’s Sabrina Weathers, Lexi Windsor, Johnae Robinson and K.K. Hancock, Hudson’s Tasha Pierce and Huntington’s Lainey Gates. The team is managed by Central’s Alexis Lofton. Central’s Lauren Parmer was selected but will not participate in the game.
The team is coached by Acosta, Hudson’s Wes Capps and Huntington’s Crystal Massey.
The team from outside of Angelina County consists of West Sabine’s Bre Kilgore and Riley Lane, Shelbyville’s Kenzie Murry, Chester’s Belle Gilzow, Hemphill’s Laney Vickers, Timpson’s Sadie Ramsey, Woden’s Meagan Johnson and Shelby Brookshire, Central Heights’ Bailee Hudson and Lexi Perry and Grapeland's Katie Bell.
The team will be coached by West Sabine’s Crystal Muncrief, Central Heights’ Kelly McClendon and Corrigan-Camden’s Michael Scoggin.
While several of the players are headed to the collegiate level, it will be the final high school contest for others.
That includes Lufkin’s Tatum Liles, a four-year standout for the Lady Panthers. She was on the verge of returning from an injury just before the season was called off.
Liles said she was excited for one final sendoff on the softball field.
“It’s awesome, especially because it’s against girls I’ve been playing with and against for so long,” Liles said. “This is going to be my first game and last game of the year. Just getting out here, I wasn’t too bad on fielding. I’ll have to see how much I can get my swing down.”
Liles said regardless of the results, she’ll savor her last high school game.
“It doesn’t matter how many errors I make in the field or how many times I strike out at the plate,” Liles said. “It’s great to have one last time on the field.”
For Hudson’s Pierce, it’s one final time on the field she has called home since starting as a freshman for the Lady Hornets.
While the final result may not be vital to many on the field, Pierce doesn’t hide her feelings on winning on her home field.
“We’d better win,” Pierce said. “This is my last game on this field, so it’s important to me.”
Pierce will be headed to Northeast Texas where she will play softball in the fall. In a workout on Monday, Pierce’s swing appeared to be in fine form as she hit a round of homers in batting practice.
While her competitive nature is hoping for a win, the game will mean more than that for the Hudson standout.
“It’s really exciting just because none of us wanted our season to end that early,” Pierce said. “I’ve known a lot of these girls for a long time, so we’re going to have fun.”
In addition to giving softball fans another chance to see the upcoming collegians in action, the game will also help raise money for the 22Q Foundation.
22Q is a disorder caused by a small missing piece of the 22nd chromosome, which can affect every system in the human body. Many affected by the disease are more highly susceptible to mental health disorders along with low immunities and speech delays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, and funds will go toward the 22Q Foundation.
Last season non-Angelina County all-stars won 3-1. West Sabine’s Hannah Spring was MVP.
Pregame festivities for tonight’s contest will start at 6:30 p.m. The game is set for a 7 p.m. start.
