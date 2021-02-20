An unexpected week off left the Lufkin Panthers with a delayed start to the playoffs while the Lady Panthers will have to wait 10 days between postseason games.
They’ll return to action on Monday with a pair of tough matchups as the Panthers meet undefeated Mount Pleasant while the Lady Panthers take on a Highland Park team that hasn’t lost in 2021.
In boys action, Lufkin comes into the playoffs as District 16-5A’s fourth-seeded team. The Panthers were up and down throughout district action that saw them end with a 5-5 record.
The key stretch came when they started the second half of district by winning three of four games. An impressive 74-67 win over Jacksonville proved to be the vital one in a game Lufkin was in control of throughout before holding off a final Indians’ surge.
Lufkin ended the regular season with a 76-60 loss to district champion Huntsville before having the playoff opener delayed.
While it’s been an up and down ride for the Panthers, Mount Pleasant has been consistent throughout a 24-0 regular season that has them ranked as the No. 9 5A team in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
The Tigers went 11-0 in the pre-district portion of their schedule. They started district with three single-digit wins in their first seven games. Since then, they have hit their stride with six straight double-digit victories, including a 72-53 victory over Tyler Legacy in a playoff warmup game.
This will be the second game between the Panthers and Tigers this season. They met on the day after Thanksgiving in Lufkin with Mount Pleasant capturing a 64-53 victory.
Lufkin held a 29-27 halftime lead in that game before Mount Pleasant gradually pulled away in the second half.
On Friday, the University Interscholastic League released its updated guidelines for games to be completed. Bi-district games must be completed by Tuesday, area games will be held on Wednesday and Thursday and regional quarterfinals are set for Friday and Saturday.
Monday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. start at Hallsville High School.
In girls action, the Lady Panthers have exceeded preseason expectations by making the playoffs as a second seed before rolling to a 58-34 win over Hallsville in the opening round of the playoffs.
Lufkin seemed to hit its stride on both ends of the court with Mallory Patel and BK Fowler pouring in 14 points apiece. Alecia Rivera-Scott added 8.
As has been the case the entire season, Lufkin’s defense was the difference as it stifled a tough Hallsville team that didn’t put a player into double digits.
They’ll get another tough test on Monday against a Highland Park team that has won 17 of 18 games, including an 11-game winning streak.
Highland Park has a 21-6 overall record to move up to No. 25 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. It opened the postseason with a 47-33 win over Joshua.
The UIL also released its guidelines for the girls playoffs. Area contests must be completed by Tuesday, regional quarterfinals by Thursday and regional semifinals by Saturday, meaning advancing teams would play three games in a week.
The winner of Monday’s game advances to the regional quarterfinals to play the Red Oak/Mount Pleasant winner.
Monday’s game is tentatively set for a 6:30 p.m. start at Athens High School. If a doubleheader is played at the gym, Lufkin’s game would be moved to 5 p.m. at the same location.
