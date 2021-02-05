Libby Flores

Lufkin’s Libby Flores earned TWSA Class 5A Honorable Mention All-State honors following the 2020 season. She helped lead the Lady Pack to a 16-8 record and a playoff berth in 2020.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

Having a single player from one team earn all-state recognition is an achievement.

Landing two from the same squad on such a list is remarkable.

