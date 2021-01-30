WHITEHOUSE — Lufkin avenged its two-point home loss to Whitehouse earlier this season by taking a 54-49 victory at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena on Friday.
Elijah Johnson led the Panthers (13-7, 3-3) with 13 points with Brandon Walker adding 10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WHITEHOUSE — Lufkin avenged its two-point home loss to Whitehouse earlier this season by taking a 54-49 victory at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena on Friday.
Elijah Johnson led the Panthers (13-7, 3-3) with 13 points with Brandon Walker adding 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.