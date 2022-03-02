Lufkin’s Isaiah Johnson (4) dribbles around a pair of Sulphur Springs defenders during Tuesday’s game. The Pack beat the Wildcats 42-32 in regional quarterfinals action in Tyler, and Lufkin advances to the regional tournament for the first time since 1979.
TYLER — Locked in a defensive battle all game long, the Lufkin Panthers needed a spark to break away from a tough Sulphur Springs team. The Pack got a couple of them in the third quarter, and those were instrumental in helping Lufkin beat the Wildcats 42-32 Tuesday in regional quarterfinal action at Tyler Junior College.
It will be Lufkin’s first appearance in the regional tournament since 1979.
