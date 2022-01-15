Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. Windy at times. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
On a night no Lufkin player reached double digits, the Lady Panthers still found a way to notch a District 16-5A win. Seven different players reached the scoring column and Lufkin used a strong defensive effort to come away with a 38-27 victory over the Whitehouse Ladycats at the Lufkin Multi-Purpose facility Friday night.
Mallory Patel and Alecia Rivera-Scott scored 9 points apiece and the Lady Panthers (15-11, 2-1) pulled away throughout the second half in winning their second district game in three tries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.