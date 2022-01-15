Lufkin Lady Pack v Whitehouse VG Hoops

Lufkin’s Kelbee Coutee (12) dives for a loose ball in front of Whitehouse’s Shayla Hinton during District 16-5A action at Lufkin’s Multi-Purpose facility Friday night. Lufkin picked up a 38-27 win.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

On a night no Lufkin player reached double digits, the Lady Panthers still found a way to notch a District 16-5A win. Seven different players reached the scoring column and Lufkin used a strong defensive effort to come away with a 38-27 victory over the Whitehouse Ladycats at the Lufkin Multi-Purpose facility Friday night.

Mallory Patel and Alecia Rivera-Scott scored 9 points apiece and the Lady Panthers (15-11, 2-1) pulled away throughout the second half in winning their second district game in three tries.

