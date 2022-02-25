The Lufkin Panther Activity Center will be the site of some of the state’s top girls basketball as it hosts the Class 4A Region III tournament starting tonight.
Teams competing at the event are Burnet, Huffman, Waco La Vega and Hardin Jefferson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lufkin Panther Activity Center will be the site of some of the state’s top girls basketball as it hosts the Class 4A Region III tournament starting tonight.
Teams competing at the event are Burnet, Huffman, Waco La Vega and Hardin Jefferson.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.