Lufkin’s Elijah Moody powers his way to the basket during non-district basketball action at Lufkin’s Multi-Purpose Facility earlier in the year. Moody was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year.
The Lufkin Panthers used an outstanding team effort for their most successful season since 1979. Several of those players were recognized for their respective seasons as the 16-5A All-District squad was recently announced.
Fittingly, the Panthers had a pair of superlative honors with Elijah Johnson earning Offensive Player of the Year and Elijah Moody getting Defensive Player of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.