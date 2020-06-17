Lufkin’s Wil Stafford shot a 73 to capture the championship of the North Texas PGA Junior Tour at Bullard’s Oak Hust Golf Course on Tuesday.
Stafford shot a 36 on the front nine and followed that up with a 37 on the back nine to win the tournament by one shot.
Lindale’s Luke Emerson shot a 74 in finishing one shot back. Heath’s Hayden Rosander shot a 75 to finish in third place, two shots off the winning score.
Lufkin’s Michael Rasmussen and Tyler’s Jacob Feliciano finished in a fourth-place tie, each shooting a 78.
Following is a complete list of results from Tuesday’s event.
15-18-year-old boys
1. Wil Stafford, Lufkin, 73; 2. Luke Emerson, Lindale, 74; 3. Hayden Rosander, Heath, 75; 4. Jacob Feliciano, Tyler, 78; 4. Michael Rasmussen, Lufkin, 78; 6. Luke Geese, Tyler, 79; 6. Cayden Phillips, Kilgore, 79; 8. Harrison May, Tyler, 80; 8. Christopher Franklin, Troup, 80; 10. Ethan Wolfe, Carthage, 83; 11. Sam Chestnut, 84; 12. Andrew Camp, Palestine, 91; 13. Tanner Story, Blossom, 93; 14. Harrison Barnett, Tyler, 94; 15. Nicholas Wilcoxson, Corsicana, 110; 16. Charles Lu, Tyler, 118; 17. Bradley Adams, Troup, 121.
13-14-year-old boys
1. Jett Surratt, Carthage, 76; 2. Jett Stephenson, McCaskill, Arkansas, 82; 3. Job Hammond, Whitehouse, 85; 4. Grayson Delaney, Chandler, 92; 5. Charlie Barber, Carthage, 94; 6. Jak Kinder, Eustace, 107.
11-12-year-old girls
1. Emily Machin, Tyler, 83.
13-14-year-old girls
1. Katelyn Henslee, Rusk, 88; 2. Kenzie McClenny, Lindale, 98; 3. Trista Volentine, Chandler, 104.
15-18-year-old girls
1. Macy Rutland, Gladewater, 94; 2. Kyambria Acy, Tyler, 97; 3. Starlynn Crisler, Longview, 117.
