ROUND ROCK — The Diboll Lumberjacks, the lowest-ranked team (No. 7) in the Class 3A Final Four, certainly didn’t play like underdogs against the No. 1 Brock Eagles in Friday’s state semifinals. In fact, the ’Jacks very nearly pulled off the upset, taking a late lead after trailing most of the game.

Instead, the Eagles, trailing by a run and down to their last out, pulled out a walk-off win by pushing across two runs on the game’s final play for a 7-6 win at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.