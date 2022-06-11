Diboll’s Jalen Wilson finishes off a 4-6-3 double play during Friday’s game against Brock. The Lumberjacks’ historic season ended in a 7-6 loss to the No. 1 Eagles in the state semifinal in Round Rock.
Diboll’s Izaac DeJesus (2) and Gabe Smith (4) celebrate after DeJesus scored a run during Friday’s game. The Lumberjacks’ season ended in a 7-6 loss to No. 1 Brock in the state semifinal in Round Rock.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
ROUND ROCK — The Diboll Lumberjacks, the lowest-ranked team (No. 7) in the Class 3A Final Four, certainly didn’t play like underdogs against the No. 1 Brock Eagles in Friday’s state semifinals. In fact, the ’Jacks very nearly pulled off the upset, taking a late lead after trailing most of the game.
Instead, the Eagles, trailing by a run and down to their last out, pulled out a walk-off win by pushing across two runs on the game’s final play for a 7-6 win at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
