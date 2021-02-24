Hank Warren and Matt Garner combined for a no-hitter as the Hudson Hornets baseball team opened its season in dominating fashion with a 9-0 win over the Woodville Eagles on Monday night.
Warren struck out nine hitters while Garner struck out two.
The Hornets had 11 hits on the night with Collin Ross leading the way with three. Ashton Grissom had two hits and three RBIs, Carson Courtney had 2 hits and Chandler Spencer, Collin Pitts, Quint Graves and Preston Kelly had a hit apiece.
Hudson (1-0) will host the Brandon Belt Classic this weekend. The Hornets will face West Rusk at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
In JV action, the Hornets took a 7-4 win over Woodville.
Griffin Salas led the hitting attack with a single and two RBIs.
Nolan Larsen, Diesel Gonzalez and Josh Myers limited Woodville to three singles while combining for 10 strikeouts.
The Hudson JV will participate in the Lufkin JV tournament this weekend.
Following is a complete schedule for this weekend’s Brandon Belt Classic with all games set to be played at the Hudson High School field.
Thursday: Rusk vs. Northside, 9 a.m.; Rusk vs. Crosby, 11:15 a.m.; Northside vs. Crosby, 1:30 p.m.; Northside vs. Livingston, 3:45 p.m.; Center vs. Livingston, 6 p.m.; Hudson vs. West Rusk, 8:15 p.m.
Friday: Hudson vs. Garrison, 9 a.m.; Crosby vs. Center, 11:15 a.m.; Rusk vs. Garrison, 1:30 p.m.; Crosby vs. Livingston, 3:45 p.m.; Rusk vs. West Rusk, 6 p.m.; Hudson vs. Livingston, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday: West Rusk vs. Garrison, 9 a.m.; West Rusk vs. Center, 11:15 a.m.; Livingston vs. Garrison, 1:30 p.m.; Hudson vs. Crosby, 3:45 p.m.; Center vs. Northside, 6 p.m.; Hudson vs. Northside, 8:15 p.m.
