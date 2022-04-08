Gabe Smith threw a complete-game two-hit shutout as the Diboll Lumberjacks stayed perfect in District 21-3A with a 5-0 win over the Central Bulldogs in Diboll Tuesday night.

Smith struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter in the seven-inning effort.

