The Nacogdoches Dragons steadily built a 5-3 lead over Lufkin in Thursday night’s Nacogdoches Boys Youth Baseball Association High School Division contest but couldn’t hold off the charging Panthers as they rallied for eight sixth-inning runs in an 11-5 win at Morris Frank Park.
The sixth inning was huge for both clubs. After the squads battled to a 3-3 tie through five frames, the Dragons pushed a pair of earned runs across the dish in the top of the sixth when Reid Bowyer and Kaden Koonce scored.
But the Panthers’ sixth-inning rally proved to be the difference in the win, which moved Lufkin to 1-0-1 in the league.
Rickey Rodriguez picked up the win on the hill in relief for Lufkin. In the final two innings he gave up two earned runs on two hits, with a walk, while fanning three.
Jamari Hunt started the game for the Panthers, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits. Kolby Kovar worked two hitless frames, while striking out three. Dylan Vinson held the Dragons scoreless in one inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter.
Three pitchers worked on the hill for Nacogdoches (0-1-1). Kolton Koonce started and gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits, with a strikeout, while hitting two batters in two frames. Levi Stovall pitched three innings, allowing a pair of earned runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Elliott Bowser was tagged with the loss. In the final two innings, he gave up six runs, three earned, on six hits, with a strikeout and a hit batter.
Lufkin outhit Nacogdoches 12-8, with eight of those hits coming in the decisive sixth innning. Coby DeJesus finished 2-for-4, with three RBIs and a double, to go along with a stolen base. Vinson had a 2-for-3 night at the dish, scoring a pair of runs and driving in another.
Mark Requena went 2-for-4, with a run, an RBI and a stolen base, and Kovar drove in a run and stole a base, while finishing 2-for-3, with two runs scored.
Other Panthers recording hits were Matthew Gorman (1-for-1, R, 2HP, BB), Charlie Deaton (1-for-3, 3B, R, 2RBI, BB) and Chip Buchanan (1-for-3, R, RBI).
Eight different Dragons recorded one hit apiece for Nacogdoches. Blake Goerner went 1-for-2, with a triple and a run scored. Tristan Ard tripled and drove in a pair of runs in two at-bats and Kaden Koonce had a 1-for-1 night, scoring a pair of runs and driving in another with a double.
Other Dragons that had hits in the game were Jaden Hall (1-for-2), Dillion Williams (1-for-2, R, SB), Kolton Koonce (1-for-2, RBI), Stovall (1-for-2), Bowyer (1-for-2, R).
Williams put the Dragons on top 1-0 in the first when he reached base on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Kolton Koonce single.
Nacogdoches pushed a pair of runs across in the second frame to stretch the lead to 3-0 when Goerner tripled and scored on Kaden Koonce’s RBI-double. Koonce later scored on a passed ball.
But the Panthers jumped back in the game in the bottom of the second with three runs on three hits and a Nacogdoches error. Vinson scored after a single and wild pitch. He later scored on an error. Kovar singled, stole second and later scored, along with Buchanan, on a two-RBI double to left-center by DeJesus.
The score remained the same until the top of the sixth when Ard pushed Bowyer and Kaden Koonce across the dish with a two-RBI triple to right-center. Two errors hurt Nacogdoches in the bottom of the sixth, aiding Lufkin’s big inning.
In other NBYBA results Thursday, Center topped Martinsville 9-6, Garrison blew past Douglass 11-1, Gary edged Cushing 10-9 and Central Heights took down Woden 10-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.