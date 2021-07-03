Harold Scroggins (left) celebrates one of four district titles he won at the helm of Lufkin’s girls basketball program. In his time as head coach, he led the Lady Pack to four district titles, five playoff runs and an overall record of 131-31.
Harold Scroggins has been appointed the new head coach of the Nacogdoches High School girls basketball program. Scroggins served as head coach for the Lufkin girls basketball team before spending two years as an assistant coach at NHS.
Lufkin Daily News file photo
The Nacogdoches High School girls basketball program has a new leader, and he brings an attractive resume along with him.
Harold Scroggins has been appointed the new head coach of the Lady Dragons basketball program after serving as an assistant coach for the NHS girls and boys programs for the past two years. Scroggins, the husband of NHS swim coach and girls AD, Carrie Scroggins, grew up in Nacogdoches and is a graduate of Central Heights High School.
