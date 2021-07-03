The Nacogdoches High School girls basketball program has a new leader, and he brings an attractive resume along with him.

Harold Scroggins has been appointed the new head coach of the Lady Dragons basketball program after serving as an assistant coach for the NHS girls and boys programs for the past two years. Scroggins, the husband of NHS swim coach and girls AD, Carrie Scroggins, grew up in Nacogdoches and is a graduate of Central Heights High School.