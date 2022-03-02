CLEVELAND — Percy Chavis has done it all for the Diboll Lumberjacks in a season that already had resulted in a Top 10 ranking and a District 21-3A title.
On Tuesday night, he helped add the regional tournament to Diboll’s already impressive resume. Chavis scored 25 points and Diboll once again relied on its dominating defense down the stretch as it turned a late deficit into a 46-40 win over the Buna Cougars in Class 3A Region III Quarterfinal action here Tuesday night.
