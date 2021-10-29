Aaliyah Maxey

Lufkin’s Aliyah Maxey gets up for a block during Tuesday’s game against Jacksonville. Lufkin opens the playoffs against Sulphur Springs on Monday night.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

A landmark season has hit the playoffs for the Lufkin Lady Panthers’ volleyball team.

Lufkin (37-4, 10-0) recently capped a perfect district mark by rolling to a pair of victories over Tyler and Nacogdoches.

