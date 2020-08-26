Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 93F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. Rain showers, some with heavy downpours and strong gusty winds overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Corrigan-Camden head coach Brett Ratliff, top left, is shown with his family during picture day at Hondo High School. Also pictured are his son, William, daughter, Lillian and wife, Lyndsey. Ratliff is in his first season as head coach at Corrigan-Camden.
Football fans love to talk of “new look this” and “new look that” when it comes to a new season, but Corrigan-Camden fans will get more than their fair share of new looks in 2020.
Longtime head coach Seven Armstrong has departed, and first-year Bulldog coach Brett Ratliff is the main man now. Armstrong, the old offensive lineman, spent his head coaching career employing a familiar “ground-and-pound” attack that helped make the ’Dawgs perennial playoff contenders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.