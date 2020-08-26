Coach Ratliff

Corrigan-Camden head coach Brett Ratliff, top left, is shown with his family during picture day at Hondo High School. Also pictured are his son, William, daughter, Lillian and wife, Lyndsey. Ratliff is in his first season as head coach at Corrigan-Camden.

Football fans love to talk of “new look this” and “new look that” when it comes to a new season, but Corrigan-Camden fans will get more than their fair share of new looks in 2020.

Longtime head coach Seven Armstrong has departed, and first-year Bulldog coach Brett Ratliff is the main man now. Armstrong, the old offensive lineman, spent his head coaching career employing a familiar “ground-and-pound” attack that helped make the ’Dawgs perennial playoff contenders.

