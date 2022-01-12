Percy Chavis scored 22 points to lead the Diboll Lumberjacks to a 68-48 win over the Hemphill Hornets on Tuesday night.
With his effort, Chavis surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
