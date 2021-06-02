AUSTIN — A long season of diamond battles will come to an end on Thursday, and the Diboll Lady Jacks are in the final game — a single win away from hosting a state championship trophy.

The Lady Jacks stormed their way into the final game with a convincing 9-3 win over Holliday in Wednesday’s semifinals at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin. Diboll hammered out 15 hits, Kayla Palomino was rock steady in the circle and the Lady Jack defense turned in several highlight-reel plays to earn the team a shot at a state title.

