Diboll’s Mia Mireles (with ball) and her teammates celebrate the final out of Wednesday’s state semifinal game against Holliday. The Lady Jacks earned a spot on Thursday’s title game with a 9-3 win at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Diboll third baseman Mia Mireles throws across to first for an out during Wednesday’s state semifinal game with Holliday. The Lady Jacks earned a spot on Thursday’s title game with a 9-3 win at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Diboll’s Alexia Arambula crushes an RBI double to the outfield in the third inning of Wednesday’s state semifinal game against Holliday. The Lady Jacks earned a spot on Thursday’s title game with a 9-3 win at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Diboll shortstop Hailey Fuentes backhands a throw before trying to tag out a Holliday runner during Wednesday’s state semifinal game. The Lady Jacks earned a spot on Thursday’s title game with a 9-3 win at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
AUSTIN — A long season of diamond battles will come to an end on Thursday, and the Diboll Lady Jacks are in the final game — a single win away from hosting a state championship trophy.
The Lady Jacks stormed their way into the final game with a convincing 9-3 win over Holliday in Wednesday’s semifinals at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin. Diboll hammered out 15 hits, Kayla Palomino was rock steady in the circle and the Lady Jack defense turned in several highlight-reel plays to earn the team a shot at a state title.
