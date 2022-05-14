The Diboll Lady Jacks had to sweat out a narrow 2-1 win over the Boling Lady Bulldogs in the opening game of their Class 3A Region III Quarterfinal series on Thursday night.
On Friday night, they got the heavy lifting done early.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Diboll Lady Jacks had to sweat out a narrow 2-1 win over the Boling Lady Bulldogs in the opening game of their Class 3A Region III Quarterfinal series on Thursday night.
On Friday night, they got the heavy lifting done early.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.