While the 1997 Lady Bulldogs were being recognized on their 25th anniversary of winning the state title, this year’s Central team quickly took care of business, rolling to a 16-1 win over the Central Heights Lady Devils in District 21-3A softball action in Central Tuesday night.

Brenom Brown rocked a grand slam and got the win in the pitching circle and Meagan Morehouse added a homer of her own as the Lady Bulldogs continued to gain momentum ahead of the postseason.

