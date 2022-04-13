Central’s Brenom Brown fires to the plate during District 21-3A softball action in Pollok Tuesday night. Brown allowed one run and homered at the plate as the Lady Bulldogs hammered Central Heights 16-1. For coverage, see Sports, 1B.
The Central Lady Bulldogs celebrate a Meagan Morehouse homer at home plate during District 21-3A softball action against Central Heights in Pollok Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs won 16-1.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Central’s 1997 state champion softball team is pictured with the 2022 Lady Bulldogs following Tuesday night’s game against Central Heights. The team was honored following Central’s 16-1 win.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Central’s Brenom Brown fires to the plate during District 21-3A softball action in Pollok Tuesday night. Brown allowed one run and homered at the plate as the Lady Bulldogs hammered Central Heights 16-1. For coverage, see Sports, 1B.
While the 1997 Lady Bulldogs were being recognized on their 25th anniversary of winning the state title, this year’s Central team quickly took care of business, rolling to a 16-1 win over the Central Heights Lady Devils in District 21-3A softball action in Central Tuesday night.
Brenom Brown rocked a grand slam and got the win in the pitching circle and Meagan Morehouse added a homer of her own as the Lady Bulldogs continued to gain momentum ahead of the postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.