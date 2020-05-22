In any normal year, Lufkin’s Halea Wells would be walking across the stage at Abe Martin Stadium in wrapping up her high school career tonight.
As has been the case for seniors across the nation, nothing has been normal over the past few months.
That especially holds true for Wells as she reflected on her softball life that started when she was 3 years old and never let up.
“It’s just weird right now,” Wells said. “Not playing feels wrong. I’ve never really had a real spring break because of softball and my only summer vacation was to Panama City when I was still playing softball. Something just feels weird about the whole thing.”
Wells was part of a Lufkin team that was in the early stages of district play before the season was called off in the middle of March.
Wells has been in the pitcher’s circle since the age of 8. In addition to setting down hitters at the plate, she is also a multi-position player as she is also an outfielder for the Lady Panthers.
That type of versatility is what could have been a key asset for head coach Ashley Martin and the Lady Panthers.
“She has taken every assignment we’ve given her with enthusiasm,” Martin said. “Her determination and dedication to reaching her goals is a testament to how much she loves the game.”
In her time in the pitcher’s circle, Wells got the job done despite not being a prototypical power pitcher. While relying more on changes of speeds and locations, she has been able to keep her opponents off balance.
That philosophy served her well in her high school career.
“I’m more of a spin pitcher,” Wells said. “It’s really important to hit my spots, but even if I miss them, the ball is still going to be moving. I like to be perfect when I’m out there, although I know that’s not always going to happen.”
Even though her high school career was brought to a premature end, her time on the softball field is far from over.
In December, Wells signed a letter of intent to pitch for Southern Arkansas University Tech. She is waiting to hear when she will be able to report to the school, although orientation has already been moved online.
Wells is planning on eventually becoming a teacher and a coach.
SAU Tech is in its second year in the return of its softball program and Wells said it was the right fit for her.
“Being a spin pitcher, it was a good spot for me because they’ve got a coach that really emphasizes hitting your spots,” Wells said. “I think she’s a coach who can bring out the best in my strengths in pitching.”
For now, Wells is simply ready to get back on the softball diamond after a rare hiatus. She admits the end of her high school career without a fitting conclusion is one that still frustrates her.
She also competes for Ruthless, a softball team from the Dallas area. They are expected to get back on the field in the upcoming weeks.
“I’ve been able to practice on my own and keep working with my pitching coach and hitting coaches,” Wells said. “I can’t believe how the high school season ended, but I guess playing at the collegiate makes it a little easier. Hopefully everything can get going again soon because life without softball hasn’t been a lot of fun.”
Martin said she has high hopes as she watches Wells continue her career at the next level.
“Halea came to us as a junior and really immersed herself into the Lady Pack program,” Martin said. “While we hate that her last year with us was cut short, we are excited to see her continue playing at the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.