NACOGDOCHES — Lufkin head volleyball coach Leah Flores’ 300th career win was a doozy, but it certainly didn’t come easily.

The Lady Pack pulled out a hard-fought battle over Longview in Monday’s bi-district action in Nacogdoches, with the Lady Pack eventually taking a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-20) win over the Lady Lobos.