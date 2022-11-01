Lufkin’s Courtnee Thornton (11) slams the ball past a Longview defender during Monday’s bi-district match in Nacogdoches. The Lady Pack won in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 over the Lady Lobos.
Lufkin’s Bree Hodges gets way down for a dig during Monday’s bi-district match in Nacogdoches. The Lady Pack submitted Longview in three sets, winning 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 over Longview’s Lady Lobos.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin’s Courtnee Thornton (11) slams the ball past a Longview defender during Monday’s bi-district match in Nacogdoches. The Lady Pack won in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 over the Lady Lobos.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin’s Libby Flores performs a jump set during Monday’s bi-district match in Nacogdoches. The Lady Pack submitted Longview in three sets, winning 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 over the Lady Lobos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.