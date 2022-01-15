Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. Windy at times. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
POLLOK — A pair of key matchups in District 21-3A on Friday left no change near the top of the standings, with the Central Heights girls and boys both taking down Central at Bulldog Gymnasium.
The Lady Devils got off to a hot start, pulling out to a 25-13 lead by the end of the first half on their way to a 64-48 win over the Lady Dogs, and the Central Heights boys held on for a 51-40 win over the Bulldogs.
