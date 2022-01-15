POLLOK — A pair of key matchups in District 21-3A on Friday left no change near the top of the standings, with the Central Heights girls and boys both taking down Central at Bulldog Gymnasium.

The Lady Devils got off to a hot start, pulling out to a 25-13 lead by the end of the first half on their way to a 64-48 win over the Lady Dogs, and the Central Heights boys held on for a 51-40 win over the Bulldogs.

