The Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves closed out district play with a 66-20 road win over the Corrigan-Camden Lady Bulldogs in Corrigan Friday night.
Trenity Johnson, Kiara Rodgers and Bella Stanley all had 11 points for PCA.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
