A three-month hiatus from the baseball fields finally came to a halt this week as the Lufkin Little Leaguers hit the field on Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday night, some familiar faces were back to work at Garrison Field as the Lufkin Panthers and Nacogdoches Dragons went head to head in the new high school league. By the time the night was over, they settled for a 2-2 tie.
Looking to score the winning run, Lufkin’s Malcolm Deason was thrown out at the plate for the final out of the seventh inning. Due to the summer league not playing extra innings, the teams settled for the tie.
For much of the night, it appeared that Lufkin would come up just a hit short.
The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with the help of a two-out rally. With two outs and nobody on, Nacogdoches loaded the bases on a Reid Bowyer single, a Levi Stovall walk and an Elliott Bowser hit by pitch. Kaden Koonce delivered a bloop two-run single that made it 2-0.
Those proved to be Nacogdoches’ only runs of the night as they proceeded to turn away several Lufkin scoring threats. The Panthers eventually left nine runners on in the final five innings.
Lufkin got on the board in the third inning when Kolby Kovar walked then came around to score on Alex Luna’s RBI single that just eluded the Nac third baseman, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1.
Lufkin left a pair of runners on base in the fourth and fifth innings before finally knotting the game in the sixth inning.
Matthew Gorman started the inning with an opposite field single before Kovar blooped in a double just in front of the leftfielder.
Gavin Del Toro loaded the bases with a walk before Dylan Vinson drew a walk that forced in the tying run.
Nacogdoches’ Levi Stovall entered the game and got a strikeout to escape further damage.
After Hunter Ditsworth got through a scoreless seventh inning, Lufkin put together one final threat when Deason and Mark Requena drew back-to-back walks and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch with only one out in the inning.
However, Nacogdoches’ Blake Goerner got a strikeout for the second out and Deason was tagged out to end the game.
Luna allowed two earned runs in the first inning for Lufkin. Julio Flores and Coby DeJesus each pitched two scoreless innings and Sam Flores and Ditsworth each fired a scoreless frame.
Reid Bowyer started for Nacogdoches and pitched two scoreless frames. Evan Blacksher and Kaden Koonce each allowed a run in their time on the mound, and Jaden Hall, Stovall and Goerner combined for 21/3 scoreless frames.
Lufkin hitters were Kovar (double), Luna (single, RBI), Gorman and Ditsworth (single) and Vinson (RBI).
Nacogdoches hitters were Bowyer (2 singles), Koonce (single, 2 RBIs), Bowser (double) and Hall, Stovall and Brandon Marones (single).
The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Morris Frank Park.
