Travis Murray scored 22 points as the Central Bulldogs picked up a 62-57 win over Brook Hill on Tuesday night.
Murray added 4 rebounds, 7 deflections, 4 steals and 3 assists.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Travis Murray scored 22 points as the Central Bulldogs picked up a 62-57 win over Brook Hill on Tuesday night.
Murray added 4 rebounds, 7 deflections, 4 steals and 3 assists.
Josh Havard's email address is
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.