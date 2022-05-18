Tapia signing

Lufkin’s Alexia Tapia signs a letter of intent to play tennis for Jacksonville College starting next season.

 JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News

Lufkin’s Alexia Tapia wasn’t sure she would get her chance to compete at the collegiate level. An outstanding senior season changed all that.

When Tapia qualified for the regional tournament, she got some added attention from the collegiate level.

