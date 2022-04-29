Colby Turner was outstanding on the mound and the Hudson Hornets picked up their 20th win with a 9-1 road victory over the Palestine Wildcats on Wednesday night.
Turner allowed one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts in five innings.
