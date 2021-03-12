Under the direction of Cannon Earp in his first year as Hudson head coach, the Hornets’ basketball team made it back to the postseason in 2021.
Several of those players were honored when the 17-4A All-District Team was recently announced.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Under the direction of Cannon Earp in his first year as Hudson head coach, the Hornets’ basketball team made it back to the postseason in 2021.
Several of those players were honored when the 17-4A All-District Team was recently announced.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.