Central’s Brenom Brown (23) goes up for a shot between a pair of Pineywoods Community Academy defenders during Friday’s game at Central. The Lady Dogs moved to 17-3 on the season with a 53-40 win over the Lady Wolves.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Central’s Caleb Hudnall (2) lifts a shot over Pineywoods Community Academy’s Blake Harris (52) during Friday’s game. The Bulldogs took a 60-55 win over the Timberwolves in district action in Central.
POLLOK — Central’s Lady Bulldogs bounced back from their first district loss of the season on Tuesday with a convincing win over Pineywoods Community Academy on Friday.
The Lady ‘Dogs converted 16 steals into 14 fast-break points to take down the Lady Wolves 53-40. Behind seven points, 18 rebounds and four steals from Brenom Brown, the Lady Dogs moved to 17-3 on the season.
