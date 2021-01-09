POLLOK — Central’s Lady Bulldogs bounced back from their first district loss of the season on Tuesday with a convincing win over Pineywoods Community Academy on Friday.

The Lady ‘Dogs converted 16 steals into 14 fast-break points to take down the Lady Wolves 53-40. Behind seven points, 18 rebounds and four steals from Brenom Brown, the Lady Dogs moved to 17-3 on the season.

