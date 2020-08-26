Apple Springs head coach Cody Moree has been involved with six-man football long enough to have seen just about everything the sport has to offer. Now in his 16th season, Moree has compiled an impressive 85-59 record with the Eagles, including 12 postseason appearances.

So when a man like Moree doesn’t exactly know what to expect from a young Eagles squad heading into a brand-new season in 2020, one can expect the team’s fans to have just as many questions.

