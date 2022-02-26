TYLER — Leading by just two points at 22-20 heading into the third quarter, the Lufkin Panthers erupted in an offensive explosion early in the period, drilling five 3-pointers in eight minutes and using a 13-5 run to lead the Pack to a 59-41 win over Forney in Friday’s Class 5A Region II Area playoff action in Tyler.
Isaiah Bennett, Elijah Moody and Elijah Johnson were the hot shooters in the quarter, with Bennett accounting for three of those treys. Bennett added two more from long distance in the fourth period to finish the game with 16 points — all of those coming in the second half.
