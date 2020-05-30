HUDSON — In their time at Hudson, Keke Ferrell and Kaleb Myles helped lead the Hornets to plenty of wins, mixed with an impressive highlight reel along the way. They will now get to share the bond of playing at the next level while going their separate ways on the basketball court as they each signed letters of intent earlier this week.
Ferrell signed a letter of intent to play for Iowa Wesleyan while Myles will play for RPA College Prep.
The players made their announcements official in front of their families and coaches in a ceremony Thursday afternoon.
“I told them if they worked hard all year, then they would have the opportunity to play college ball,” Hudson head coach Zach Allison said. “For these kids to get this opportunity is great, and I’m proud of them.”
Ferrell is headed to Iowa Wesleyan, which is a Division III school in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
He said he was happy to see his hard work pay off with the chance to play at the collegiate level.
“I knew I had a chance if I kept working hard,” Ferrell said. “They’re getting a guy who will be focused on his craft while having good character.”
Ferrell said he liked what he heard from the coach not only for how he can develop him as a player but also for how he can help him off the court.
“The coach showed he cared for me more than just being a basketball player,” Ferrell said. “He showed a lot of love for me, and it seemed like the right spot for me.”
Myles will be headed to Arlington where he will play for RPA, which is a college preparatory school. His plan is to improve his prospects in hopes of moving on to a four-year school.
“I felt it was the best decision for me to go to a prep school,” Myles said. “With the teams we play, it will give me more exposure. I thought there were plenty of benefits to going there.”
Myles had other options of where to go to play basketball before committing to RPA. He said there were a variety of factors in his decision.
“I thought about going to a junior college in Minnesota,” Myles said. “I was just blessed to have this opportunity, especially with it being in Arlington, which isn’t too far away from home.”
Myles said his focus has shifted much more to basketball over the past few years, a move that paid off with the latest opportunity.
“Growing up, I was more of a baseball player,” Myles said. “But once I got into high school, I really grew a love for basketball. That eventually let me get to where I am today.”
Allison, who has spent the last two seasons as Hudson’s head coach, said he was excited to see the opportunity for both players.
“Any time kids get the opportunity to play at the next level, it’s great,” Allison said. “They put in the work to get here.”
