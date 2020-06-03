With a team featuring a mixture of experienced seniors and newcomers to the varsity level, one of the team’s biggest needs for the Lufkin Panthers came in the leadership department.
As the team started its offseason workouts, it was in need of the right voice to get the team headed in the right direction.
Enter Rylee Wideman.
The Lufkin senior had been a hard worker throughout his time in the program. Entering his senior season, he was there to make sure the team didn’t skip any steps headed into the 2020 season.
“He’s the one that got us started in the offseason,” Lufkin head coach John Cobb said. “From practices to the weight room, he made sure everybody was headed in the right direction.”
Wideman, a first baseman for the Panthers, was part of a 2019 team that defied expectations in just missing out on a district title. He wasn’t going to leave anything to chance in his final season with the Panthers.
“Playing that role on the team meant a lot to me,” Wideman said. “We don’t just have a designated leader on the team. I tried to get everybody on the same page. Game day was something really special for us, but putting in the work before that is what gives you a chance.”
In the early part of the season, Lufkin hit the road for a pair of tournaments against some tough competition. It didn’t return home until early March for the Pete Runnels tournament.
It turns out that was also the final weekend of a season that ended just days before district was set to begin.
“We felt like we were finally getting the ball rolling that last weekend,” Wideman said. “We knew before the last game that we wouldn’t be playing for a little while. I just tried to stay in shape for the season and work out every day. It sucks it all ended so soon.”
Days after the season was officially canceled, Wideman stood around with his fellow seniors at Morris Frank Park after turning in their equipment for the final time.
Instead of getting ready for another game, they were only left with memories of their baseball careers. Even though there were plenty of smiles, there was also plenty of heartbreak.
“It’s bittersweet,” Wideman said. “I’d missed these guys so much that it’s great to be around them. But I wish we were turning our stuff in after a state championship instead of in the middle of all this.”
In addition to his work on the baseball field, his grade point average at Lufkin was also in the upper 90s.
Wideman will be headed to Blinn in the fall where he plans on getting his basics taken care of before transferring to Texas A&M. He said he’ll still come back to Lufkin for a few games, although that will also be a bittersweet time.
“I’m going to come back for a few games when I can to keep up with the guys on the team coming back,” Wideman said. “That first gameday is going to be tough knowing that we missed out on our last ones here.”
Even the premature end to the season won’t erase the memories of Wideman’s career. Cobb said his contributions won’t soon be forgotten.
“He’s going to go off to college and do some great things with his life,” Cobb said. “Whether it was the offseason, practice or game day, he was the team leader for us.
“Rylee went from being a 5-5 freshman who never said a word to a six-foot senior who was one of the verbal leaders. You have to have guys in your program like him, which is why we’ll miss him so much.”
