Diboll cheerleader Halle Rice (second from right) sits with family members during Tuesday’s signing ceremony in Diboll. Rice signed with the University of Texas-Tyler and will join the cheer squad beginning in the fall of 2021.
Diboll student-athletes pose following Tuesday’s signing ceremony held at Diboll High School. Pictured are, from left, Kajah Phillips (basketball, Angelina College), Helene Bolton (volleyball, Stephen F. Austin State University), Emma Williams (cheerleader, University of Texas-Tyler), Halle Rice (cheerleader, University of Texas-Tyler), Hailey Fuentes (softball, Angelina College) and Kristian Mireles (football, Nebraska Wesleyan University).
Diboll’s Kristian Mireles (seated, second from right) poses with family and friends during Tuesday’s signing ceremony in Diboll. Mireles signed to play football with the Nebraska Wesleyan University Prairie Wolves beginning in the fall of 2021.
Diboll cheerleader Emma Williams (second from right) sits with family members during Tuesday’s signing ceremony in Diboll. Williams signed with the University of Texas-Tyler and will join the cheer squad beginning in the fall of 2021.
Diboll’s Hailey Fuentes (seated, second from left) poses with friends and family during Tuesday’s signing ceremony in Diboll. Fuentes will continue her softball career as a member of the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners beginning in the fall of 2021.
Diboll’s Kajah Phillips (seated, second from left) poses with friends, family and Angelina College head women’s basketball coach Byron Coleman (seated, left) during Tuesday’s signing ceremony in Diboll. Phillips will continue her basketball career as a member of the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners beginning in the fall of 2021.
Diboll High School on Tuesday held a ceremony inside Lumberjack Gymnasium honoring six student-athletes who signed their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level.
With each athlete sitting at individual tables containing symbols of his or her chosen sport, Diboll athletic director and head football coach Blake Morrison introduced each player/cheerleader while reading aloud some of the student’s accolades.
