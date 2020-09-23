Huntington’s Callie Neal (10) attacks the net against Diboll’s Mackenzie Frankens (2) and Zayda Perez (10) during Tuesday’s game in Huntington. The Devilettes battled the Ladyjacks for five games before falling 3-2 in the district opener for both teams.
Huntington’s Callie Neal (10) attacks the net against Diboll’s Mackenzie Frankens (2) and Zayda Perez (10) during Tuesday’s game in Huntington. The Devilettes battled the Ladyjacks for five games before falling 3-2 in the district opener for both teams.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Huntington’s Emma McGuire gets low for a dig during Tuesday’s game against Diboll in Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.