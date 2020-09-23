HUNTINGTON — For the past five years, the Huntington Devilettes and the Diboll Lady ’Jacks have held homecourt advantage, with the home team winning every game over that span.

The Ladyjacks finally broke the streak on Tuesday, outlasting a stubborn Devilettes team 3-2 in the District 21-3A opener for both teams.

Gary Stallard’s email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.