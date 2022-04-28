Groveton third baseman Abby Lee scoops up a throw as Joaquin's JJ Bass slides in for a triple in the first game of the Bi-district playoffs Wednesday night at Lufkin High School. Groveton won 2-1 in 9 innings.
Groveton's Bailee Reed drops down a bunt against Joaquin in the first game of the bi-district playoffs Wednesday night at Lufkin High School. Groveton won 2-1 in nine innings.
MIKE ZIMMERMAN/For The Lufkin Daily News
Rebecca Langley hit an RBI single in the ninth inning as the Groveton Lady Indians took a 2-1 win over the Joaquin Lady Rams in the opening game of their Class 2A Region III Bi-District playoff series at Lufkin High School Wednesday night.
Megan Luce got the win in the pitching circle in relief, striking out one in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
