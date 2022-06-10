Diboll’s Carson Morales drives home three runs with a double in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against Franklin. Morales finished with five RBI to lead the ‘Jacks to a 9-1 win in Navasota to earn the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament in Round Rock
Diboll’s Gabe Smith celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against Franklin this past weekend. Smith and the ’Jacks will face Brock in the state semifinals at noon today.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
The Diboll Lumberjacks pose following their regional championship win over Franklin this past weekend. Diboll faces Brok at noon today in the state semifinals.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
The Diboll Lumberjacks didn’t get to their first state tournament by backing down from any challenge. Their biggest challenge yet may be standing across the field today as they clash with the Brock Eagles in the second game of the Class 3A state tournament in Round Rock this afternoon.
Brock has established itself as one of the best teams across the state as shown by almost every metric possible.
