The Diboll Lumberjacks didn’t get to their first state tournament by backing down from any challenge. Their biggest challenge yet may be standing across the field today as they clash with the Brock Eagles in the second game of the Class 3A state tournament in Round Rock this afternoon.

Brock has established itself as one of the best teams across the state as shown by almost every metric possible.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.